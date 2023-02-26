“On top of everything else, when they are doing what they are doing today in Ukraine, I just cannot imagine that American military personnel will roam our nuclear facilities. It’s just ridiculous,” said the head of the country in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, considered the statement of the United States about the desire to resume inspections in the country to be ridiculous. He said that it is extremely difficult to imagine the US military roaming around Russian nuclear facilities when they are simultaneously providing such support to Kyiv.

He stressed that the suspension of Russia’s participation in START is a forced measure aimed at ensuring the country’s security. According to Putin, the North Atlantic Alliance is now arming the Kiev regime and giving it money for armaments.