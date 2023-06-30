Vladimir Putin missing after the end of the Wagner Army Group rebellion? The road ahead is not easy for Russia

Private army group rebelling against Russia wagner May have ended its rebellion, but it has exposed Russia’s weaknesses. The road ahead for Russia is not going to be easy. Meanwhile, news is also coming that President Vladimir Putin is missing since the end of the rebellion. The President has not been seen in public since calling the rebellion treason and threatening severe punishment.

Putin’s biggest challenge

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, ordered his fighters to march on Moscow last weekend in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more than two decades in power. However, Prigozhin suddenly made an agreement with the Kremlin and announced to retreat and go to Belarus.

The chief of the Wagner Group will have to live in exile

Wagner Group Chief Prigozhin will have to live in exile in Belarus. This is a country where rebellious attitudes are even more unacceptable than in their own country (Russia). The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has made this agreement and he only gave minor information in this regard.

Russia Wagner Group: Wagner Group forced to retreat within 12 hours, how the threat of civil war was averted on Russia

Guru got challenge from disciple

Vladimir Putin may be known as one of the most powerful leaders, but the Wagner Group rebellion has left him shaken to the core. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the development, 16 months ago, Putin was ready to capture the capital of Ukraine and now he has to defend Moscow from the forces led by the man who was once his protégé. I think we have seen more cracks emerging in the wall of Russia.

Wagner Group forced to retreat after Putin’s threat

Significantly, in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tenure in power for more than two decades, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, ordered his fighters to march towards Moscow. However, Prigozhin suddenly announced his intention to go into exile and retreat after reaching an agreement with the Kremlin. However, Putin’s threat is also being cited as the reason for Wagner’s retreat. Addressing the nation, Putin had termed the declaration of armed rebellion as betrayal and treason and said that the Wagner Army would have to pay a heavy price for it. They will get the harshest punishment.

Russia’s infighting calms down, shocks Ukraine

Ukraine hoped that Russia’s internecine war would give its army an opportunity to retake its territories captured by Russia. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation that the withdrawn rebellion in Russia exposed the weaknesses of Putin’s regime.