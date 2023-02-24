Vladivostok citizen jailed for four years for non-existent attack on police

February 24, 2023, 17:00 – BLiTZ – News

In the early morning of September 25 in Vladivostok, a local resident named Tikhon could not get past the harsh detention of a stranger in the park and stood up for him before the Interior Ministry. Today the Frunzensky District Court sentenced him to four years in prison, informs Baza telegram channel. The citizen was accused of attacking the police, although no such actions were recorded on the video presented to the investigation.

At the same time, law enforcement officers threatened Tikhon to shoot him in the knees and beat him, first on the road, and then in an approaching car of the National Guard, which is clearly seen in the same video. For some reason, the material evidence was ignored by the investigators.

A Vladivostok resident was passing by, and when he saw the arrest, he asked the police why they were acting so harshly, but they pushed him away, after which one of the authorities took out a service weapon and, swearing obscenely, hit Tikhon with his head and continued to beat him.

The young man was detained, handcuffed, pushed into the car of the National Guard and called “a creature [гребаной]”. After that, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote a statement against him: the employee of the PPS Maxim Shatilov indicated that the detainee allegedly kicked him and broke his finger, and his partner Andrei Angirov announced a concussion. The police department refused to accept Tikhon’s statement.

A criminal case was opened against the guy, he tried to defend himself and assured that he had not attacked anyone, presenting a video of another eyewitness as evidence, but the footage was not included in the case, which for some reason the free lawyer did not notice. Tikhon will have to spend the next four years in the zone.