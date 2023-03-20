VO: A scandal broke out between India and Britain due to the plucking of the flag at the diplomatic mission in London

March 20 - BLiTZ. A diplomatic row erupted between India and the UK after the flag was torn off the Indian diplomatic mission in London, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/213190-mezhdu-indiej-i-velikobritaniej-nachalsja-diplomaticheskij-skandal-iz-za-sryvanija-flaga-na-indijskom-posolstve-v-londone.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> "Military Review".

According to British media, the attack was carried out by activists of the Sikh separatist movement Khalistan. After the incident in New Delhi, the British Ambassador to India was urgently called to the carpet. He was strongly protested against the actions of the extremist group and the inaction of the British police, which did not intervene and did not prevent the emergency.

As emphasized in the Indian Foreign Ministry, the extremists freely entered the premises of the High Commission, as there were simply no security personnel on site.

Recall that “Khalistan” stands for the separation from India of the state of Punjab, where mostly Sikhs live, and for the creation of a new state of Khalistan in its place.

In the current world situation, this incident is extremely unfavorable for Western countries, which regard India as an important ally in the confrontation with China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Military Review.

New Delhi protested to the UK over the incident at the Indian Embassy in London March 19, 2023 at 22:46