March 15 - BLiTZ. Information often comes from foreign sources and personally from bloggers who write that refugees from Ukraine face problems in finding a job. Sometimes, the language barrier, and sometimes the lack of qualifications, are the reasons for this.

Ukrainian refugees in Sweden also continue to experience difficulties in finding employment, despite government promises of assistance. During the year, only 5% of Ukrainians were able to find a job, although they were promised better jobs. About this, with reference to sources, writes “Military Review”.

All the rest are forced to live on benefits, which are not enough for a normal life in an expensive country. The Cabinet of Ministers instructed a recruiting agency to acquaint Ukrainians with the labor market in Sweden, but many have not yet received this information.

The data of Ukrainians is not entered in the population register, which makes it impossible for them to obtain a social security number and employment. This situation is of concern to the authorities and requires effective action by the Swedish government to help refugees integrate in their new country.

