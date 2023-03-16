VO: After the talks between Shoigu and Austin, a conversation took place between the Chiefs of the General Staffs of Russia and the United States

March 16 - BLiTZ. The Russian General Staff, headed by Valery Gerasimov and American colleague Mark Milley, held telephone talks in the wake of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Pentagon. The information was provided by the publication "Military Affairs".

Yesterday, March 15, Minister of Defense Shoigu, on the personal initiative of his American colleague Lloyd James, discussed the incident with the US UAV over the Black Sea. Then the representatives of the two General Staffs Gerasimov and Milli phoned. They also found out what the American drone was doing in Russian airspace. But there is no detailed information.

The United States openly stated that an automated drone observed and analyzed objects in the Republic of Crimea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that this drone provokes the Russian side and portends an escalation of the conflict in the Black Sea. There are already more than enough prerequisites.

Photo: Official website of the President of the Russian Federation kremlin.ru

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that this situation with the American drone should demonstrate to the entire public how not to do it. The Kremlin also commented on the emergency situation. Dmitry Peskov replied that you shouldn’t fly where you can’t.

