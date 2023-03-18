VO: China is outraged by Japan’s actions to dump radioactive wastewater

March 18 - BLiTZ. Chinese officials, as well as experts and industry representatives from the Pacific Islands, are concerned about Japan's unilateral decision to dump radioactively contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear accident into the Pacific Ocean.

Director General of China’s Arms Control Department Sun Xiaobo said that Japan made the decision completely ignoring the concerns and interests of people from China, Russia and other countries.

According to experts, radioactively contaminated wastewater contains more than 60 radionuclides, including tritium.

The Japanese authorities should be held accountable at the interstate level, Chinese experts believe.

Earlier it was reported that Russia expects transparency from Japan on the discharge of water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The Russian Federation and China hope that Tokyo will come to its senses and take measures to minimize the possible damage to neighboring states, as well as the negative impact on the flora and fauna of the ocean.