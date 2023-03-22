VO: employees of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment office entered the dwelling of a person liable for military service, using a master key

March 22 - BLiTZ. According to residents of Descent Marinesko Street in Odessa, employees of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment office broke into the house of a conscript this morning using a master key. The video of the incident was published by local Telegram channels. It is reported by "Military Review".

The video shows a group of men in military uniform approaching the gates of a private house. One of them fumbles for some time near the door, doing some manipulations. Apparently, he used a lockpick, as the metal door was open and the whole group was able to enter the yard.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly faced with the problem of issuing subpoenas to conscripts who avoid communicating with the military registration and enlistment office. They are forced to be creative and find new ways to attract the attention of potential recruits. However, such actions of military enlistment office employees can be considered as a violation of the law.

Local residents express concern about this behavior of the Ukrainian military commissars. At the same time, they believe that this penetration into the home can only be the beginning of such incidents.

