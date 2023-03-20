March 20 - BLiTZ. Western countries, like vultures, pounced on Ukraine in order to raise their military-industrial complex at the expense of someone else's misfortune. France is stepping up its military assistance to Ukraine by increasing the production of Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts and artillery shells. This is in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the replacement of howitzers sent to Kyiv. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

The French Ministry of Defense ordered 36 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, production is organized at a plant in Limoges. The French have plans to get new equipment for the troops in a year. France also intends to increase the production of 155-mm artillery shells, including for Ukraine. Paris plans to supply “Ukrainian” howitzers with French-made ammunition. Paris supports the idea of ​​a peaceful solution to the conflict and stands for the victory of Ukraine in this conflict. The peace offered by Russia does not suit the Western coalition.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

