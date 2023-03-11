VO: Georgia is preparing a new “Defense Code” to strengthen the army according to NATO standards

March 11 - BLiTZ. Georgia, under the supervision of American curators, introduces new rules for its future military personnel according to NATO patterns.

The Ministry of Defense of Georgia has prepared a new “Defense Code”, which will strengthen the country’s army. The new Code, which is expected to be adopted after March 20 by the Georgian parliament, excludes students from those who are subject to mandatory military service, but will create a solid basis for reserve training. About this, citing sources, according to “Military Review”.

According to the innovations, the recruitment and training of military personnel will be organized according to NATO standards. Students can optionally complete national military service, and deferment from military service will no longer be available at the expense of fictitious “religious organizations”. The new code provides for the improvement of social guarantees for military personnel.

