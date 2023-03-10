VO: Iranian IRGC expands its navy by converting commercial ships into warships

March 10 - BLiTZ. Against the background of unprecedented pressure on Iran from the US and Israel, the Iranians are looking for new opportunities in the field of defense. To do this, the authorities of the country use all available means. Iran has upgraded its IRGC navy in the midst of the worst recession in the country's history, sources said. This writes "Military Review".

One of the new vessels is the Shahid Mahdavi small missile boat, which is 240 meters long and 27 meters wide. It is equipped with radar, air defense systems and surface-to-surface missiles. The fleet expansion comes amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. Israel accuses Iran of developing nuclear weapons, and Prime Minister Netanyahu said that a world war will begin if the world community does not stop Iran.

