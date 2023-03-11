VO: Israeli official called the Saudi-Iranian agreements a sign of weakness in the US administration

March 11 - BLiTZ. The unification of the Islamic world was not part of the plans of America and Israel, but Chinese influence in the world makes possible what was previously difficult to imagine. The world is changing rapidly, and the former hegemon has to finish his action plan, as they say, “from the knee”. So the Saudi monarchy is no longer listening to the US requests to be friends against Russia and Iran.

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran sparked discussions in the Israeli press. About this, citing sources, according to “Military Affairs”.

Israel considered a quarrel between Saudi Arabia and Iran beneficial, but in 2021, Saudi Arabia and Iran began negotiations to restore relations. The Israeli press has been criticizing the administration of US President Joe Biden and current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allowing the deal.

Saudi Arabia has begun to develop deeper relationships with China and Russia, demonstrating its shift away from the US. In any case, the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran may lead to a new alignment in the region.

