March 12 - BLiTZ. The Italian Ministry of Defense is thinking about updating the fleet of tanks. Since the production of new equipment will take a long time, the government intends to lease combat vehicles from NATO partners, in particular, from Germany, but this may hit the interests of Ukraine, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/212675-italija-mozhet-stat-konkurentom-ukrainy-v-voprose-poluchenija-nemeckih-tankov-leopard-2.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">writes</a> "Military Review".

Rome estimated the army’s need for 250 tanks. Half of them can be obtained by upgrading outdated Italian-made Ariete tanks. Another half will need to be bought, but the Italian government does not have money for this, so the conversation turned to renting German Leopard 2s.

This statement by the Italian Ministry of Defense has already caused a quiet frenzy in Kyiv, which itself is counting on these tanks. Zelensky by and large does not care what tanks he will be given, he would even agree to Ariete, but Italy stubbornly refuses to supply offensive weapons to Ukraine. Now Rome intends to take away German war machines from under his nose.

RIA Novosti: Russian tankers spoke about their readiness to fight in battle with Western "Leopards" March 12, 2023 at 12:28

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24.