VO: Portuguese sailors refused to follow the Russian ship due to the poor condition of their ship

March 15 - BLiTZ. 13 Portuguese sailors, including the commander, refused to participate in the mission, the purpose of which was to spy on the Russian warship. At the same time, they referred to the fact that their ship was in a deplorable state and was unable to complete the mission. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

After that, an investigation and disciplinary action began. Previously, the technical condition of the Tejo-class patrol ship acquired in 2014 was characterized as quite suitable for the task assigned to it.

The Portuguese Navy has sent ships to spy on Russian warships in the Atlantic several times since the start of a special operation by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

