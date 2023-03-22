VO: Serbian President Vucic said that the recognition of Kosovo and its entry into the UN is out of the question

March 22 - BLiTZ. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed his concern about the fighting in Ukraine, which creates a difficult situation for Serbia, and stressed that peace has been maintained in the Balkans so far. He also denied Italian media reports about a possible Serbian attack on Bosnia and Herzegovina, noting that Serbia is defending its sovereignty and striving for peace. At the same time, Vucic expressed his doubts that the conflict in Ukraine will end with peace negotiations in the near future. About this, with reference to sources, writes the publication "Military Review".

Separately, the Serbian president touched upon the issue of recognizing the independence of Kosovo and Metohija, stressing that this is a very painful issue for Belgrade, and Serbia is not going to recognize the independence of this region and consider the issue of membership in the UN.

Instead, Serbia will work to improve relations between Serbs and Albanians and strive for normal relations without tension. In general, Vučić showed that Serbia is ready to defend its interests and sovereignty, but strives for peace and stability in the region.

