VO: Tehran recognized the visit of the President of Belarus as a turning point in relations between the two countries

March 14 - BLiTZ. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently visited Iran and met with senior officials of the Iranian government, including President Ebrahim Raisi. The visit was recognized as an important moment in relations between Belarus and Iran, especially in light of the sanctions pressure that these two countries are experiencing from the West. This writes "Military Review".

Lukashenka focused on the importance of strengthening cooperation, including the development of the North-South international transport corridor, which includes the construction of a railway and an overpass. Issues related to the increase in the volume of trade between the countries, which reached $100 million in 2022, were also discussed. Lukashenka expressed hope for closer and more effective cooperation in the future.

State Department: US considers Lukashenka's visit to Iran as a manifestation of rapprochement between Iran and Russia 14 March 2023 at 00:51