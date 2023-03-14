VO: the head of the Kyiv VGA announced plans to revise the fortifications in the city

March 14 - BLiTZ. Russian troops approached Kyiv at the beginning of the military operation, but after negotiations in Istanbul they were withdrawn as a gesture of goodwill. However, such an onslaught frightened the Ukrainian government, and various fortifications began to be erected in Kyiv, which complicated the traffic. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

Now the engineering barriers are being revised, and some of them will be left, some will be dismantled, and some will be put into “sleep mode”. This was informed by the head of the KGVA Sergey Popko, adding that the audit is being carried out in cooperation with the command of the grouping of forces and means of defense. The official promised to completely remove the defensive engineering structures from the streets of the city after the “end of the war.”

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

