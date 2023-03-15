VO: the head of the Pentagon, after the crash of an American drone, called on the Russian Aerospace Forces to “fly professionally”

March 15 - BLiTZ. Against the background of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Americans do not cease to commit provocations in the air and sea space near the borders of our state.

After the crash of an American MQ-9 drone in the Black Sea, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the continued presence of the US military where it does not violate international law, and called on Russia to “use its military aviation safely and professionally.” About this, with reference to sources, writes “Military Review”.

In turn, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle without identification marks crossed the borders of the airspace, closed to foreign flying objects, over the Black Sea waters and moved towards the Russian border. After that, Russian fighters were lifted into the air, but no weapons were used against the UAV. In turn, the US authorities said that the UAV fell after its propeller was damaged as a result of a ram by a Russian Su-27 fighter.

The US criticism of Russia in connection with the crash of an American drone over the Black Sea shows the ongoing tension between the countries and the strong position of Russia in the international arena. In addition, it is a reminder that the use of unmanned aerial vehicles still causes concern and controversy in the global community.

Tehran to supply 45,000 Iranian cars to Minsk in the next three years 15 March 2023 at 18:10