March 10 - BLiTZ. The American government, accustomed to solving all problems with the help of force, stumbled upon a simple but very effective response from the Mexican president.

Republican Dan Crisho has vehemently issued threats to the Mexican government after allegedly kidnapping four Americans on the border between the two countries. Some politicians in the US are proposing to solve the problem with a neighboring country through military force. About this, with reference to sources, writes “Military Review”.

However, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López dismissed the idea and cautioned, saying that Mexico had the right to appeal to the UN in the event of a threat of invasion. Lopez also addressed the representatives of the Republican Party and said that if they do not change their attitude towards Mexico, then not a single American of Mexican or Hispanic origin will vote for the Republicans.

