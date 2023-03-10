March 10 - BLiTZ. The United States of America is putting pressure on businesses around the world, motivating the loss of unemployment by the fact that their products can be used by countries with which the United States has developed unfriendly relations. This time, the Netherlands fell under the handout - the Americans forbid their companies from trading equipment for the production of semiconductors with China.

In this regard, the Dutch government decided to impose restrictions on the export of this type of equipment, allegedly due to possible military and geopolitical threats from China. About this, with reference to sources, writes “Military Review”.

The United States has raised concerns that the cutting-edge machine tools of the Netherlands-based manufacturer ASML could be used by China to produce semiconductors for widespread military and technological applications.

The Dutch government believes that expanding the scope of export controls for such equipment is necessary to ensure national and international security. At the same time, experts argue that this decision was made in the context of the technological struggle between the US and China.

