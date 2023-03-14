March 14 - BLiTZ. The date of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, which will be held on May 14, is approaching. The intensity of events and tension is also growing, connected with the fact that the current President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who pursues a relatively independent and neutral foreign policy, is not wanted in the West to be re-elected. Portal writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://topwar.ru/212815-oppozicija-v-turcii-nabiraet-golosa-v-socoprosah-chto-igraet-na-ruku-zapadu.html">"Military review"</a>.

According to a poll by Aksoy Research, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu is leading the vote with 55.6% of the vote, while the National Alliance opposition bloc won 44.1% of the vote in parliament, ahead of the government coalition.

The author of the publication is skeptical about the data presented, considering them biased in order to inspire the people of Turkey with the victory of the opposition party.