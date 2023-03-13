VO: The US Army will continue to use the “tape test” to measure body fat in military personnel

March 13 - BLiTZ. The US Army will continue to use the "tape test" to assess body fat in military personnel, despite the shortcomings of this method, proven by previous studies. About this, with reference to sources, writes "Military Review".

The Pentagon believes that this test can be used to roughly assess the level of obesity, and the soldier will be given the opportunity to challenge the results if he successfully copes with training and combat missions. In the future, it is planned to limit the test to measuring only the waist, regardless of gender, in order to increase the accuracy of its result.

The army decided that the use of a $ 5 tape measure was justified, despite the possibility of more accurate methods for assessing body fat. Previous studies have shown that the tape test is most accurate when measuring only the waist.

