Voenkor Izvestia visited the village of Vodyanoe, liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On February 14, Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin visited the village of Vodiane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which was recently liberated by Russian forces from Ukrainian militants.

According to the reporter, it is still dangerous to be in Vodiane, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue shelling the village.

Eremin noted that in order to disguise both the military and journalists, they have to work in complete darkness.

The fighters who participated in the liberation of Vodyanoe told the military commander that the battles for the settlement were hard, but as a result, the enemy suffered heavy losses.

“We have the enemy’s tail between their legs. Their losses are quite large – both manpower and equipment, ”said a fighter of the first Slavic brigade of the 1st Corps of the People’s Militia of the DPR with the call sign Prokhodchik.

The Izvestia correspondent also said that Ukrainian militants continued to shell the village and launch drones over its territory right during the recording of the report.

“We just heard the copter. Water. The situation here is this: at night you come in, walk a few kilometers in a chain quietly, in order to see what is happening on the outskirts. The tank was just working,” Eremin noted.

Before that, on February 12, it was reported that Russian forces had liberated the village of Krasnaya Gora in the DPR. It was noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction lost up to 150 soldiers, as well as four armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks and two D-30 howitzers.

On February 10, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that Russian forces fully control three of the four roads to Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut), along which the AFU units brought reinforcements to the city.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

