February 16, 2023, 12:31 – BLiTZ – News On February 16, military correspondent Kirill Olkov showed how Russian artillerymen are working on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ugledar direction.

According to Olkov, the artillery positions are well camouflaged and located directly next to the line of combat.

“We are actively working in this direction every day, shelling enemy manpower, armored targets, fortified areas and dugouts. We start working at about four in the morning and continue until one in the morning, ”said the commander of the howitzer artillery battery with the call sign Onega.

As the correspondent noted, gunners fire a whole load of shells in one day.

“A couple of days ago, enemy rocket munitions fell quite close, about 500 meters from us. But we continue to work on a different tactic. This is our secret,” shared the commander of the second fire platoon with the call sign “Onega-2”.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

