February 16, 2023, 00:37 – BLiTZ – News According to military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, the situation on the line of contact in Artemovsk is complicated. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

At present, the initiative is on the side of the Russian fighters, but it is too early to talk about the coming defeat of the enemy.

The Russian correspondent noted that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine acts skillfully, the management of units does not fail even in difficult conditions.

“Our guys win in terms of experience and speed, but there are some details: the road from Slavyansk to Artemovsk through Krasnaya Gora is under enemy fire control. However, the enemy is already building up a new road through the fields to ensure supplies to Artemovsk and the outskirts,” the military commander said.

Poddubny added that the artillery of the Kyiv regime is constantly working both in the front line and in the rear zone, while the Russian fighters do not have enough ammunition, which, of course, is not very good.

The journalist noted that now the most tense situation is in Artemovsk, where the enemy has concentrated from 40 to 50 thousand fighters, and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for every house.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.

