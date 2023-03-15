March 15 - BLiTZ. The US military is training the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the same way that they trained ISIS fighters (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq. This was informed by a military journalist, author of documentaries and special reports Yevgeny Poddubny.

“Also (like the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.), the Americans taught radical Islamists who operated in Iraq and Syria. There is nothing new for us here. ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in Russia – ed.) also acted. There is nothing difficult in resisting this. We need reconnaissance and firepower to identify the location of mobile reserves, cut off flanks, bring in motorized riflemen in time, support assault groups in order to exclude the approach of additional enemy forces, ”Poddubny emphasized.

He gave an assessment of the degree of preparedness of Russian fighters.

“It’s not always easy to deal with it. Paratroopers, motorized rifles operate effectively. There are a large number of combat officers with serious experience in the NVO zone. In addition, there are many sergeants who are able to manage units. Their war taught, still alive. They can, they know how, they practice, ”added Poddubny.

A special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24 last year. The United States actively supports the Kiev regime not only with funding, the supply of military equipment, but also with the training of military personnel.