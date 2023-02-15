Voenkor Sladkov explained the long siege of Artemovsk – News

February 15, 2023, 13:39 – BLiTZ – News The Ukrainian militants are forced to defend the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) due to lack of choice. This was announced by war correspondent Alexander Sladkov in his Telegram channel.

Sladkov explained that surrender is possible only if the defense is successful and the required number of losses among their comrades is reached, otherwise some nationalists will shoot in the back those who have decided to surrender.

The military commissar drew attention to the fact that in an industrial city it is convenient to defend and leave from block to block, which gives the Ukrainian forces an advantage.

It is not advisable for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to run away from the field, as this increases the likelihood of death. Sladkov also recalled the high terms of imprisonment in Ukraine for refusing to go into battle.

“In general, not following the order is, with a high degree of probability, not to see either the house or the family again. You can, of course, surrender. But the circumstances will also be checked, and then it may be better not to return from captivity. Yes, and surrender is not so easy, you are not alone in the position, ”summed up Sladkov.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

