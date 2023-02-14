Voenkor Sladkov speculated whether Russian conscripts would participate in the NWO – News

February 14, 2023, 13:19 – BLiTZ – News The participation of Russian conscripts in a special military operation in Ukraine is hypothetically possible, but the laws of the Russian Federation prohibit this. War correspondent Alexander Sladkov wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

The military commissar noted that during the Soviet era, every “third young kid dreamed of being in Afghanistan in order to fulfill his international duty.”

Now among volunteers, money plays a role in motivation, as well as romance and the idea that is to protect the Motherland.

Sladkov stressed that it is possible to recruit conscripts-volunteers in the SVO zone with the signing of a contract after 12 months of service.

“For this, conscripts must be returned to the airborne and infantry regiments, and to the special forces too. From the units of conscripts, replenishment for the SVO and recruit. Full transition to the contract cancel. This is what I think, I think, this is not an instruction for the Ministry of Defense, ”said Sladkov.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

