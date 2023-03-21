Voice of the People: NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg gave advice to Chinese leader Xi Jinping

March 21 - BLiTZ. The meeting in Moscow between the two leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping did not go unnoticed by the West, so the NATO chief secretary decided to warn the Chinese leader and gave him a number of entertaining recommendations. The information was reported in the publication "Voice of the People".

According to Jens Stoltenberg, military actions in Ukraine have led to international changes in the security sphere. Therefore, if the Russian Special Operation ends tomorrow, then this will not change the situation. NATO is not going to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, especially at a time when Western countries are developing new weapons. Negotiations between Russia and China make it clear to the public that these two countries have common interests that lead to exercises and military changes. Xi Jinping must understand that China should not be supplying Russia with military air assets. In order for peace to be restored in Ukraine, Xi Jinping must communicate with Volodymyr Zelensky and support his point of view.

Photo: Official website of the Ministry of Defense of Russia www.mil.ru

Recall that the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow took place on March 20. Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the head of China. World issues and the military situation in Ukraine were on the agenda. Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected online negotiations with the Chinese leader.

