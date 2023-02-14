Volkswagen Arteon R liftbacks became available on the Russian market

Sales of new Volkswagen Arteon R liftbacks began in Russia. An all-wheel drive car is offered for 8.8 million rubles, the publication reported on February 14 “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the publication, one of the official Volkswagen dealers in Mineralnye Vody offers an all-wheel drive Arteon R with a two-liter turbo engine with a capacity of 320 hp. With. (torque 420 Nm). The engine is docked with a seven-speed robot.

Externally, the R-version is distinguished by a body kit with developed air intakes, a spoiler, four exhaust pipes and enlarged brake calipers. The equipment list of the model includes 20-inch wheels, LED optics, a panoramic sunroof, a multimedia system with navigation and a digital dashboard, as well as a leather interior. In addition, the car includes a set of driver assistance systems, including automatic parking and keeping the car in the lane.

The publication recalled that the Volkswagen Arteon was officially sold on the Russian market during 2020. Buyers were offered front-wheel drive modifications at a price of 2.64 million rubles.

On February 13, it became known that in Russia they began to offer a front-wheel drive crossover Volkswagen Tharu. The car was estimated at 3,922,760 rubles. The crossover is equipped with a 1.4-liter engine that produces 150 hp. The motor works in conjunction with a seven-speed DSG robot. Experts noted that in terms of dimensions, the car almost repeats the Tiguan model known in Russia: length – 4453 mm, width – 1841 mm, height – 1632 mm, and wheelbase – 2680 mm.

