Volkswagen showed the first photos of the updated crossover Touareg

Volkswagen has conducted final tests of the new Touareg crossover in the Arctic Circle (Lapland), thanks to which the details of the novelty have become known. The company announced this on February 15 at its official site.

Although the body of the car is wrapped in a camouflage color and its details are only guessed, Volkswagen promised that they would change the look of the car: an LED strip of IQ.Light HD matrix headlights will appear in front, and a luminous logo of the German brand will decorate the stern of the crossover. Representatives of the brand noted that since January 2023, the nameplate, Volkswagen, highlighted in red, is allowed in Europe. Previously, the glowing brand logo was only allowed in the Chinese and US markets.

There are no global changes in the cabin. Remaining faithful to the previous Innovision Cockpit architecture, the updated Touareg will receive higher quality materials, as well as an improved multimedia system with a 15-inch screen and an improved voice command recognition system.

The company did not report whether there will be any changes in the engines, but the crossover is promised versions with two types of suspension (spring and pneumatic), as well as roof load sensors that will automatically recognize the presence of a trunk on the car and change the settings of security systems to increase the stability of the crossover in motion.

The premiere of the restyled Volkswagen Touareg will take place this summer.

On February 13, it became known that a front-wheel drive Volkswagen Tharu crossover was brought to Russia through parallel imports. The car in the Russian Federation was estimated at 3,922,760 rubles. The crossover is equipped with a 1.4-liter engine that produces 150 hp. The motor works in conjunction with a seven-speed DSG robot. The model debuted in China four years ago. The crossover was updated not so long ago, however, a pre-styling version of the car was brought to Russia for sale. The car is manufactured by SAIC-Volkswagen joint venture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

