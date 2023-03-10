March 10 - BLiTZ. The bill on foreign agents in Georgia to a large extent limited the influence of the United States on the internal political life of the state. It is for this reason that the adoption of such a document was unacceptable to Washington. Informational portal <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.rbc.ru/politics/10/03/2023/640ac50e9a79476a6d01b0b0?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">RBC</a> writes about this with reference to the corresponding statement of the speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin. TASS: Georgian parliament voted against the bill on foreign agents that caused protests March 10, 2023 at 11:16

The Russian politician expressed the opinion that the decision of the authorities to withdraw the bill deprived Georgia of chances for sovereignty. If the parliament adopted the document, the Georgian government could take control of the money that comes from abroad to finance opposition forces, public structures and the media that contribute to the formation of the anti-Georgian agenda, Volodin concluded.