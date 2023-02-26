Volodin announced which laws come into force in March – News

February 26, 2023, 11:00 am – BLiTZ – News On March 1, several new laws will come into force in Russia. The most important of them relate to social support for citizens of new Russian regions. This was announced by the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel.

According to him, citizens of the republics of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions will now have access to pensions, benefits, benefits and payments for children, as in all other regions of the country. Moreover, they will be provided with free medical care, and schoolchildren will be able to receive hot meals and textbooks also at the expense of the state. University students will be able to count on academic and social scholarships.

Also, from March 1, an experiment on the online sale of prescription medications will start in Moscow, the Moscow and Belgorod regions. If this project shows good results, then this opportunity will be available to other regions of the country.

In addition, the Russian Federation will ban the sale of animals in inappropriate conditions in pet stores and bird markets. Strict requirements for keeping pets will be approved.

In addition, from the beginning of spring, third parties will not be able to obtain information from the USRN about the owners of real estate without their consent, this will make it possible to save personal data and protect Russians from the actions of fraudsters.

In conclusion, Volodin announced an increase in excise taxes on cigarettes and vape liquids. Now excises on cigarettes will be at least 3,536 rubles per 1,000 pieces, and 8,669 rubles per 1 kg of tobacco. Prices for liquid for electronic cigarettes will rise to 20 rubles per 1 ml.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Volodin explained Russia’s suspension of the New START as a result of US foreign policy. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.