March 20 - BLiTZ. The United States and the European Union are trying to take control of Russian and African resources, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the Russia-Africa international parliamentary conference.

In fact, this is a continuation of the colonial policy that was actively pursued by the West in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“For our country, the African continent has never been the subject of mercantile interest, the use of labor and raw materials, which cannot be said about the United States of America and European countries. Washington and Brussels are striving to take control of Russian and African resources, essentially continuing their colonial policy. They take any measures, including those of a forceful and terrorist nature, for their own benefit,” Volodin stressed.

Recall that the Russia-Africa conference will last two days, March 20 and 21. Delegates from more than 40 countries arrived to participate in the event.

