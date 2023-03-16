March 16 - BLiTZ. Residents of the city of Kherson, which is currently controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, do not want to be evacuated to Nikolaev and Odessa. They are waiting for the Russian army to liberate the settlement. This statement was made by the head of the region Vladimir Saldo.

According to the official, there are very few fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city. They can only be found during the day. At night they are afraid to go outside.

Saldo also added that the Kiev regime is taking all possible measures to force local residents to evacuate.

“Silkom are trying to push the remaining doctors to western Ukraine. They organized free buses in the direction of Nikolaev and Odessa, but they are not particularly in demand. People start hiding, waiting for us to return. This is the situation,” said the acting head of the region.

In addition, soldiers of the Ukrainian army are taking exhibits from museums and other valuables out of the city.