February 21, 2023, 08:44 – BLiTZ – News

Ukrainian head Volodymyr Zelensky is an instrument of total annihilation. This statement was made by the host of the American Fox News TV channel Tucker Carlson, Lenta.ru reports.

He negatively assessed the trip of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv, noting that he clearly seeks an all-out war with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Carlson admitted that all this could end with the destruction of Western states – especially if Moscow and Beijing join forces.

The host noted that the head of the Kyiv regime also understands, for his part, that if the efforts of the Russian Federation and China are combined, the world war will be closer than ever. “Who can calmly say something like that? (…) And as a result of this fact, as Zelensky himself said, hundreds of millions of people will die. It’s OK. If only we took the Crimea. This is an extremely gloomy way of thinking, ”said Carlson.

The journalist emphasized that Zelensky, in essence, becomes a dark force and a destroyer. He has already banned Christianity in Ukraine, arrested the clergy.

“Oh, but he’s a hero,” say our leaders from Chuck Schumer to Mitch McConnell. No, Zelensky is not a hero. He is an instrument of total destruction,” summed up the presenter.

As previously reported, it is now and precisely in Ukraine that the fate of the world order is being decided. This was stated by the head of the country Volodymyr Zelensky.

