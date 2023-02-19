Volunteer “Vykhodnoy” described the tactics of reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar – News

February 19, 2023, 10:35 – BLiTZ – News

The commander of the unit of the Russian detachment Espanyola with the call sign Vykhodnoy spoke about the tactics of reconnaissance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Vuhledar.

Initially, newcomers and poorly trained fighters are sent to the positions of the Russian troops, one at a time, he specified. The serviceman suggested that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was trying to test recruits in this way.

He stressed that Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) “can’t get through to them.” The speaker in an interview with RIA Novosti shared his personal experience.

“I noticed literally 40 meters away – a man crept up very close, at some point got out of the green. When we saw each other, we were both very surprised. (…) They have such a practice – they send one person forward. That is, something new. And they tell him that [до российских военных] 250 meters, but in fact – 150 meters, ”said the fighter. He clarified that similar situations were described by his colleagues.

Also, the interlocutor of the media drew attention to the fact that the advance of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation resumed in the Ugledar region. In particular, we are talking about the detachments of the marines and special-purpose battalions of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), he added.

“Vykhodnoy” called this site of hostilities very difficult. “But our guys are moving forward everywhere. They are already fighting under the city, ”concluded the volunteer.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that during the special military operation of Russia in Ukraine, a mobilized from the Krasnoyarsk Territory died. He left three children.