February 20, 2023, 01:19 – BLiTZ – News

The offensive actions of the Russian Federation in relation to the city of Artyomovsk occupied by the Kyiv regime do not stop. Information about this is distributed by the online edition “Russian Spring”.

The text of this publication states that volunteer units managed to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, finding themselves near the settlement of Berkhovka and the rear positions of the defending enemy.

“The departure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Bakhmut from Berkhovka and Dubovo-Vasilyevka is cut off, … fierce battles are going on in Berkhovka itself, ours have occupied the northern part of the village,” the journalists describe the current situation.

Attention is drawn to the fact that the liberation of Paraskovievka provided an opportunity for fortifications near Berkhovka, which poses a serious threat to the Nazis, who are below the fortifications of Russian forces.

A huge number of attack maneuvers are carried out on the territory of Artyomovsk. The publication noted that the Ukrainian side is not able to answer each of them.

Recall that a video of the destruction of a vehicle used by the Kyiv regime to deliver shells to the territory of Zaporozhye has spread on the Web. A targeted strike on the equipment caused the ammunition stacked in it to be blown up.

The text of the publication distributed by the Internet publication says that the auto-reconnaissance unit of the Russian Army managed to detect the movement with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle. The attack of the artillery detachment of the RF Armed Forces led to the undermining of the target.