Vorobyovskaya embankment will be improved in Moscow in 2023

Vorobyovskaya embankment in Moscow will be improved in 2023. On Monday, February 20, it was reported on website metropolitan city hall.

As Mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin noted, Vorobyovskaya embankment is one of the most important objects of improvement of the current year. So, it will become the 37th embankment of the Moscow River, put in order in recent years, where many kilometers of walking routes have been created. In addition, “this is a logical continuation of the revival of the Vorobyovy Gory sports cluster, which is gradually reaching the finish line,” the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

According to the mayor, the improvement project consists of two parts – the Moskva River embankment and the Walk of Fame along Kosygin Street, writes RT. Sobyanin noted that walking, running and cycling have become the three main leisure activities on Vorobyovskaya Embankment. They also added scooters, ski rollers and other vehicles, writes NSN. For joggers, a special track with a springy and safety coating will be organized, the TV channel clarifies. “360”. For fans of fast driving, a two-way cycling track will be organized.

The length of hiking trails on Sparrow Hills will be increased by almost 3 km, writes RIAMO.

During the improvement, specialists will repair the stairways to the water, install new signs, lamps and architectural and artistic lighting.

An information stand with a three-dimensional map of the territory will appear on the square at the exit from the escalator. The alley itself will be decorated with numerous stands and artistic compositions dedicated to winter sports and the legends of the Winter Olympics. “Moscow 24”.

A new observation area in the form of an amphitheater with wooden seats will be installed near the entrance to the Zipline attraction, the site notes. aif.ru.

Earlier in February, it was reported that 56.5 thousand new small architectural forms will appear in Moscow. Last year, 42.4 thousand small architectural forms were purchased in this way, including children’s play equipment (10.9 thousand units), sports equipment (3.8 thousand units) and street furniture (27.7 thousand units) .