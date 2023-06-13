Voter list revision: ECI preparations for Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections begin, special emphasis on youth of 18-19 years

Ranchi: The Election Commission of India is starting the voter list revision program from June itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections. In the press conference held at the State Election Commission’s office, Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said that preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections have already been started. From the beginning of the month of June till January 5, the work of revision of voter list will be done. This time the Election Commission aims that not a single voter who has the right to vote should be left out from voting. Youth of 18-19 years are left out in voter list revision. Special emphasis will be given on these.

Door to door survey will start from July 17

The Healthy Roll for Healthy Pole program is being conducted from the month of June itself. Under this, the officers will go door to door and do the survey themselves. Along with this, a sticker will also be put as a proof. Door to door survey will start from July 17, which will run till August.

Special emphasis on youth of 18-19 years

After the first phase, the second phase will start from October. This will last till November. Ravi Kumar of Election Officer says that 18 to 19 year old youths are left behind in this list across the country. This gap has to be reduced. For this also, different campaigns are being run. Youth are being made aware through colleges.

