Voters of New Town in Kolkata prevented from voting in panchayat elections

A large number of voters in New Town, on the northern edge of Kolkata, alleged that they west bengal panchayat election I could not exercise my franchise as ‘goons’ prevented them from entering the polling stations. A total of 2.06 lakh candidates were in the fray in the elections held on Saturday for 73,887 seats in the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal. Around 5.67 crore people living in rural areas of the state were eligible to vote.

Retired educationist said – we were stopped many times

A retired educationist claimed that he had APJ Abdul Kalam College He made two attempts to cast his vote, but was blocked by a group of people. The educationist said, ‘First of all they stopped me at eight in the morning. Many people blocked the roads leading to the polling station. Then around 12 noon I tried to go to the booth with a neighbor, but we had to return. The people standing outside the polling station told that our vote has been cast.

Forum had taken the decision to boycott voting

He said, ‘Later, I heard that they had done the same at other polling stations in the area. Some residents of Smart City under the banner of ‘New Town Forum’ have been opposing the inclusion of the township in the panchayat area for a long time. The Forum had also decided to boycott the voting. However, some people said that they were unhappy with New Town being made a part of the panchayat, but wanted to vote to be part of the democratic process.

All parties appealed to the voters of New Town to vote

Various political parties, including the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), urged the people of the area to vote in the panchayat elections. Sameer Gupta, secretary of ‘New Town Citizens Welfare Fraternity’, said, ‘We saw the murder of democracy. APJ Abdul Kalam College was surrounded by police barricades and no one was allowed to enter the booth to vote. He claimed, “The miscreants brought bombs and pistols in buses and made us run away.”

Forum President’s serious allegation on Trinamool

Gupta also alleged that the call to boycott the panchayat polls in New Town was a part of a conspiracy to cast bogus votes. Some residents who could not vote also uploaded videos on social media of alleged problems at polling stations and absence of police personnel. Samaresh Das, president of the New Town Forum, accused the ruling TMC of “using his boycott call to loot votes”.

CPI (M) claims – all routes were closed

Saptarshi Deb, leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), said all roads leading to polling stations were blocked and he was not allowed to step out of his house on Saturday. At the same time, TMC leader of the area Anindyo Sinha Roy claimed that some miscreants stopped him from going to the nearby market. This area was earlier a panchayat area with two members, but after the delimitation a few months ago, the number of representatives increased to eight.

