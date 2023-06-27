Voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in three states on July 24

New Delhi, 27 June (Hindustan Times). The Election Commission today announced the election schedule for a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal. All these seats will go to polls on July 24.

Vinay D. Tendulkar’s term from Goa ends on July 28. Apart from this, the term of Dineshchandra Jemalbhai Anavadiya, Lokhandwala Jugalsinh Mathurji, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar from Gujarat and Krishnaswamy, Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Pradeep Bhattacharya, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray from West Bengal is ending on August 18. .

Notification for all these seats will be issued on July 6. Voting for these will be held on July 24 and the results will come on the same day.