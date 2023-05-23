Voting will be held tomorrow for Chief, Panchayat member and Panch in Bihar, Magistrate will contribute at the dispatch site today

In Bihar’s Panchayat by-election, votes will be cast for Mukhiya, Panchayat member and Panch on May 25. For the election, 86 polling stations have been set up in 11 blocks in Patna district. The patrol team cum EVM collection magistrate will contribute at the dispatch center on Wednesday till 8 am. For this, separate dispatch centers have been set up in 11 blocks. In the elections, 25 candidates are in the fray for the post of chief in five panchayats, 14 candidates for panchayat member and 12 candidates for panch.

Magistrate’s deputation in Panchayat

The District Control Room has started functioning in the office room of the District Panchayati Raj Officer in Patna. Sector Magistrate, Zonal Magistrate and Super Zonal Magistrate have been deputed in the Panchayat to prevent election violence and maintain a peaceful environment.

Section 144 up to a distance of 200 meters from the polling station

Panchayat boundaries will be sealed a day before the elections. Section 144 will remain in force up to a distance of 200 meters from the polling station. DDC Tanay Sultania and Rural SP Syed Imran Masood will be in the preferred charge of law and order. All SDOs and SDPOs will be in full charge of their respective areas.

Dispatch centers set up in blocks

Dispatch centers have been set up in 11 blocks of Patna district regarding Panchayat by-elections. From there, patrolling magistrates and police officers will go to their respective polling stations with polling materials, vehicles and EVMs.

Block – Patrol Dispatch Center

Accountant – Block Office Accountant

Phulwarisharif – Middle School Phulwarisharif

Danapur – Block Office Danapur

Naubatpur – High School Amarpura

Maner – Block Office Maner

Bikram – Block Office Bikram

Paliganj – Agricultural Production cum Exhibition Center Paliganj

Draft – Martyr Sanjay Sinha Memorial Building Draft

Khusrupur – Auditorium Room of Block Office Khusrupur

Ghoswari – Block Office Ghoswari

Pandarak – E Kisan Bhawan Block Campus Pandarak

