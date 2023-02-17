VTsIOM reported more than 79% of Russians trust Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 79% of Russians. This follows from the results survey All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), published on Friday, February 17.

According to the study, 79.1% of respondents expressed their direct confidence in the Russian leader. The level of approval of Putin’s activities was 76% among those polled.

In addition, the work of the Russian government is approved by 50.5%. In particular, the activities of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin are positively assessed by 52.8% of respondents.

The survey was conducted among 1.6 thousand Russians over the age of 18.

Earlier, in December 2022, VTsIOM reported that 78.3% of Russians trust Putin. It was noted that in the rating of trust in Russian politicians, the president ranks first. The activities of the Russian government were then approved by 47.9% of respondents, Mishustin’s work by 60.9%.

At the end of November, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that the indicators of the trust rating of the head of state among the population are traditionally high, which indicates his effective work.

The support of citizens is the main thing for Putin, he stressed.

On June 1, Peskov noted that the high rating of Russians’ trust in Putin is due to the fact that he adequately defends the interests of the country.