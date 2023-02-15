Vučić appreciated the ideas about the artificial origin of the earthquake in Turkey

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the authors and propagandists of the theory of the artificial origin of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria “eccentrics.” He stated this on Wednesday, February 15, answering journalists’ questions on the occasion of Statehood Day.

The Serbian leader said that he heard incredible theories about the causes of the natural disaster on several TV channels, including that the earthquake in Turkey was allegedly staged by the CIA due to Ankara’s insufficiently tough position on Ukraine.

“They allegedly (CIA. – Ed.) Organize electromagnetic fields, and Vucic sends rain from the HAARP system to Baraevo. Unfortunately, we live when there are all sorts of eccentrics, creators of the so-called “truths”, not to say, madmen, ”said Vucic.

He pointed out that this approach to presenting information has become mainstream lately, and cited his country as an example, where those who publicly threaten Albanians will receive the most “likes”, and those who “pursue a serious and responsible policy to strengthen the Serbian army won’t get a single “like”.

Earlier in the day, Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the worst natural disaster in the region in 100 years. In this regard, WHO initiated the largest deployment of emergency medical teams in the European Region in the history of the organization.

Prior to this, the Turkish authorities said that the power of the shocks is comparable to many explosions of atomic bombs.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. The latest figures put the death toll in Turkey at 35,418. The Syrian Ministry of Health, in turn, confirmed the death of 1414 people, another 2357 were injured. In turn, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that about 8.5 thousand people died in Syria after the earthquake.

