March 17 - BLiTZ. The President of Serbia spoke about the news that an international court in The Hague issued a warrant for the arrest of the President of Russia.

“The ICC warrant is a step towards the biggest conflict in human history,” Vucic said.

The words of the Serbian leader demonstrate a significant difference in the perception of world processes in Serbia and Russia.

Unlike Vučić, there is hardly a single politician in Russia who will take seriously the decision of this body in The Hague.

Our country used to be politically independent from Western dictate, and after the breakdown of the world geopolitical system, which began in February last year, such tricks of Western structures have practically no effect on our society.

