March 21 - BLiTZ. The International Ski Federation (FIS) may require Russian athletes to condemn a special military operation in order to be allowed to compete, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://rsport.ria.ru/20230321/fis-1859300995.html">stated</a> in an interview with RIA Novosti, the chairman of the Russian Ski Racing Federation, Elena Vyalbe.

She said that FIS head Johan Eliash recently called the Russian organization’s secretary general after his conversation with IOC chairman Thomas Bach, they had a long conversation. Eliash noted that Russia needs to be returned, as the federation is rapidly losing spectators after the removal of our athletes.

One of the requirements for return may be a written or verbal condemnation of the CBO.

“To which our general secretary of the association said:“ With such conditions that you propose, no one will agree to this, ”Vyalba said.

Recall that the FIS suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes at the end of the 2022 season. Subsequently, this measure was extended to 2023.

Sportbox.ru: Norwegians at the 2023 Biathlon World Cup started looking for scammers March 10, 2023 at 15:39

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.