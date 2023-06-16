Vyapam Scam: 5 convicts sentenced to 7-7 years in Vyapam scam, warrant against 3 for non-appearance

Bhopal CBI court has sentenced five convicts of Vyapam scam to seven years rigorous imprisonment. With this, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 10-10 thousand on him. At the same time, the court has declared three other accused absconding due to their absence in the court. Along with this, a warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

Significantly, when the convicts were being sentenced in the court, 3 of the 5 convicts were absconding. The names of the absconding convicts are Jitendra Singh Sengar, Satyendra Singh Sengar and Keshav Singh Baderia, who were absent in the court during the sentencing. Against whom the court has issued a warrant. These five convicts got other people to sit in their place in a fake way and got them to take the exam, and all of them passed the exam.