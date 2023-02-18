It became known about the death of the ex-wife of the Soviet poet and actor Vladimir Vysotsky, actress Lyudmila Abramova. About this on Saturday, February 18, on his page in Facebook (owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), actor Veniamin Smekhov said.

“The beauty of VGIK and the strictly friend-wife of Volodya Vysotsky, the mother of Arkasha and Nikita, the poet’s “explanatory dictionary”, like no other in the world, Lucy responded by heart to every verse of Volodya … <…> Eternal grateful bright memory, ”the artist wrote.

Lyudmila Abramova died at the age of 84. Causes and circumstances of death are not specified. She was married to Vysotsky from 1965 to 1970, after which the couple divorced. Abramova became his second wife after Iza Vysotskaya. In marriage, they had actors Arkady and Nikita Vysotsky. During her lifetime, Abramova was known as an actress and screenwriter.

On February 5, 2021, Vysotsky’s beloved actress Tatyana Ivanenko died at the age of 80. The romance of the poet and actress probably began in 1966, when she came to work at the Taganka Drama and Comedy Theater. It continued for several years. It is believed that the artist dedicated the song “Like everything, as it was” to his beloved.