Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin suspected of poisoning! US President Joe Biden quipped

US President amid fears of possible poisoning of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russian mercenary group Joe Biden has quipped. He has said that he is very careful about what he eats. Prigozhin has not been seen in public since leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov on June 24. US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that not even America knew where Prigozhin was, but joked that the mercenary chief could be poisoned. According to the White House, Biden said that if I were in his place, I would be careful what I ate. I keep an eye on my menu. He added, “But everyone’s kidding… I don’t think any of us know for sure what Prigozhin’s future is in Russia.”

I gave ‘Wagner’ soldiers the option of working as a unit: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had given soldiers of the private military group ‘Wagner’ the option of continuing to operate as a unit led by a single officer. He said the group had met him five days after the mutiny last month and during that time he had offered this option. Putin told the newspaper ‘Kommersant’ about his event on June 29, in which 35 commanders of Wagner, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the military group ‘Wagner’, participated. Putin said that he had spoken to him about his actions in Ukraine and his insurgency and offered him various options for future service. He said that all of them can gather at one place and render their service.

Private military group ‘Wagner’ does not exist as a legal entity – Putin

Putin had previously said the ‘Wagner’ soldiers would have to decide whether to sign a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, move to neighboring Belarus or retire. He said that when he made his proposal “many people had agreed to it”, but Prigozhin rejected the idea, saying that “the soldiers would not agree to such a decision”. ‘ Putin has said that the private military group ‘Wagner’ does not exist as a legal entity. He said, “There is no law regarding private military organizations. It doesn’t even exist.

Wagner’s troops mutinied in Russia on June 23 and 24.

Let us tell you that, on June 23 and 24, Wagner’s troops revolted for less than 24 hours and during this time they entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Wagner soldiers were engaged in handing over their weapons to the Russian army.

Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on Wagner

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to elaborate on Wagner’s future in a conference call with reporters on Friday. Prigozhin called the rebellion a “march of justice” to oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff General Valery Gerasimov, who demanded that Wagner sign a contract with the Defense Ministry by July 1.

Prigozhin has not been seen in public

Prigozhin ordered his troops to return to their camps after signing an agreement to end the rebellion in exchange for amnesty for himself and his men and permission to move to Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Prigozhin is in Russia while Wagner’s troops are in their camps. He did not specify the location of the camps, but Prigozhin’s troops had fought alongside Russian forces in eastern Ukraine before the uprising and have bases in Russia.

